Pumpkin beer? How Saint Arnold Brewing came up with the popular Pumpkinator

HOUSTON, Texas -- Nothing says fall like leaves changing colors, pumpkin spice lattes, and pumpkin beer.

Saint Arnold Brewing's Pumpkinator, brewed in Houston, Texas, has won the honor of best pumpkin beer in the country.

People will even wait for hours in line to just to get a six-pack.

From the first year Saint Arnold Brewing tried it, it has sold out all across the city.

People will often turn their hunt to social media to find cases in stock at grocery or liquor stores.
