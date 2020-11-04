Pumpkin beer? How Saint Arnold Brewing came up with the popular Pumpkinator

HOUSTON, Texas -- Nothing says fall like leaves changing colors, pumpkin spice lattes, and pumpkin beer.

Saint Arnold Brewing's Pumpkinator, brewed in Houston, Texas, has won the honor of best pumpkin beer in the country.

People will even wait for hours in line to just to get a six-pack.

From the first year Saint Arnold Brewing tried it, it has sold out all across the city.

People will often turn their hunt to social media to find cases in stock at grocery or liquor stores.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonfallsocietyktrkcraft beerlocalish show (lsh)beerlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2020 presidential election results: Trump, Biden race to 270
CA Prop. 16 affirmative action measure rejected by voters
Biden breaks record for most votes in history
These are paths to victory for Biden and Trump
Biden holds slim lead over Trump in Nevada
LA to consider allowing businesses to require masks
WATCH NOW: Election results and latest updates
Show More
How many electoral votes does each state have?
Voters approve Prop. 22 rideshare measure
Prop. 25 bail reform measure is trailing
Dead Republican candidate wins seat in North Dakota
40 arrested in DTLA after LAPD declares unlawful assembly
More TOP STORIES News