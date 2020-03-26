This awesome race has contestants race down a mountain on cardboard sleds

The Cardboard Classic is a one-of-a-kind annual event held at Jack Frost Mountain.


It's hosted by the Preston and Steve Show on 93.3 WMMR in Philadelphia. Their listeners are challenged to create the craziest, biggest, outlandish sled they can out of cardboard and race them down the mountain to see if they can hold up.


The results are incredible! Prizes are given out in the form of a cardboard trophy for the fastest sled, best design, and greatest fail. Check out all the fun in this Localish feature.
