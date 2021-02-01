Raja Sweets is a sweet taste of India in Houston!

Houston, Texas -- Raja Sweets was the first Indian restaurant in Houston when it first opened its doors in 1986. Now, it's the longest-running Indian restaurant in Texas!The Gahunia family started Raja Sweets in 1986 after immigrating to Houston and realizing there weren't many places to find authentic Indian cuisine.At Raja Sweets, everything is made from scratch daily, from the soft and spongy rasgulla to the crisp and juicy jalebi.You'll find almost 50 different types of sweets offered daily."I would describe Raja Sweets as a walk through India," said Sharan Gahunia, second-generation owner. "You can get North Indian food, you can get sweets from South India, everything is so rich, it's so flavorful."