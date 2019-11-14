Rare Corvette collection being restored on Long Island to raise money for charity

HICKSVILLE, New York -- A classic, legendary Chevrolet Corvette is part of a rare 36 car collection thought to be one of the greatest in history, once owned by pop artist Peter Max.
"Peter Max had this grand scheme. He was going to paint these cars and auction them off at Yankee Stadium," said corvette expert Chris Mazzilli said. "Unfortunately that never happened."
Purchased in 2014 by the Heller and Spindler Real Estate families, the collection is at the heart of Corvette heroes, an effort to give the cars away in a unique sweepstakes.
"We always were asking him 'what was he going to do with them', they were kind of sitting there collecting dust. One day we got a phone call and he said 'Do you want to buy them?' and the next day we owned 36 cars," said Adam Heller, owner of Dream Car Restorations in Hicksville, New York.
One Corvette from every year from 1953 to 1989 is featured. "It's been a real labor of love. I mean I love these cars," Mazzilli said.
The families hooked up with the National Guard Educational Foundation. Being the American Sportscar, they were looking for a charity that had involvement with the armed forces.
They have 26 Corvettes to finish before they hope to give them away at next year's New York International Auto Show.
"You can sign up. It's a $3.00 entry at corvetteheros.com. We hooked up with the National Guard Education Foundation as a charity component and the proceeds are going to that great charity," said Heller. "I hate to see them go, but it's for a good cause."
One of a kind Corvettes - coming to life again.
