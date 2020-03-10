Hot tubs, saunas, and a volcanic sand bath! Sojo Spa in New Jersey is the ultimate getaway

By Johanna Trupp & Emily Sowa
EDGEWATER, New Jersey -- Just across the Hudson River in Edgewater, New Jersey is a city escape awaits. A rooftop infinity pool, hot tubs, multiple saunas, a relaxation room, and a volcanic sand bath.

Not only will this place rejuvenate you, but it also offers once in a lifetime treatments.

Glam Lab checks out the ultimate 'stay-cation' getaway to break down everything the 140,000 square foot spa offers.

Unless you're going to the actual volcano in Ibusuki, Japan - Sojo Spa is the only other place in the world you can try the volcanic sand bath.

Unlike most spas, you can purchase a day pass to access their best attractions. You can spend the entire day and refuel with a bite in their amazing café. If you want to treat yourself, you can add on anything from massages and facials to body wraps and an authentic Korean Body Scrub.

So, sit back, relax and let Glam Lab give you the ultimate tour of the Sojo Spa Club!

Follow Jo on Instagram for a behind-the-scenes and watch Glam Lab each week for more beauty tips, tricks, and trends!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
edgewatervolcanobeautyglam labspabeauty & lifestylelocalishoriginals
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SoCal storm: Semi hydroplanes on 10 Fwy in Colton
Baby dies at hospital after possible DUI crash 2 other children critical
SOCAL STORM: Heavy rain falling over region Tuesday, Wednesday
13-year-old fatally struck by vehicle in South Los Angeles
US Marine killed in Iraq identified as Simi Valley man
Coronavirus: Here are answers to most common questions
El Pollo Loco offers free endless tacos at Burbank location
Show More
University of La Verne former student arrested for threats
Mich. primary could make or break Sanders' campaign
13 CSUN students self-isolating for possible coronavirus exposure
Outreach focuses on LA's immigrant community amid coronavirus concerns
'Jeopardy,' 'Wheel of Fortune' cancels audiences amid coronavirus fears
More TOP STORIES News