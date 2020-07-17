Houston restaurant advocating for better solutions to keep staff on payroll during COVID-19 pandemic

HOUSTON, Texas -- Backstreet Cafe is a Houston classic.

First opened 35 years ago in the Houston Heights, Backstreet Cafe is where James Beard award winner Hugo Ortega launched his career.

First hired as a dishwasher, Ortega eventually became a chef and married Backstreet Cafe owner Tracy Vaught.

Today, Backstreet Cafe is one of four restaurants run by the husband-wife team and their H-Town Restaurant Group. But COVID-19 has presented unprecedented challenges for the restaurant industry.

H-Town Restaurant Group has chosen to reopen some, but not all of its iconic restaurants. It is also advocating for better solutions for PPP, the Payroll Protection Program.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonfoodmore in commonbe localish houstonktrkrestauranthouston restaurant weekslocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom announces which CA school districts can reopen this fall
Tamar Braxton hospitalized after possible suicide attempt
LA man charged with receiving $8 million in COVID-19 scam
FBI to review evidence in fatal shooting of Andres Guardado
Here's why LA County is seeing an increase in COVID cases, but decline in deaths
Dodger players speak out against racial injustice
Workplace outbreaks leading to COVID-19 surge in LA, health officials say
Show More
Ex-personal assistant arrested in tech CEO's murder
Justice Ginsburg says cancer has returned, but won't retire
5 planets, crescent moon to light up night sky this weekend
LA Homeless Services Authority plans to house 15,000
US military arrives at IE hospital to assist with staffing shortage
More TOP STORIES News