Runner clocks 20.20 miles to raise money for the Class of 2020

Running 20.2 miles around Knight Park wasn't Patrick Rodio's first rodeo.

The avid runner was itching for a challenge after the COVID-19 pandemic held up many community runs and marathons at the starting line.

He decided to combine his fitness with his love for the Collingswood community, creating a fundraiser titled, "Rodio's 20.20 Mile Run for the Class of 2020."

In partnership with Collingswood Cares, they raised almost $7,000 in the weeks preceding and following the run.


The funds will be used to provide yearbooks to students who cannot afford the physical book printed with memories from their final year of high school. Any additional funds will support students with college scholarships.

To learn more about the mission or to donate, visit their website.
