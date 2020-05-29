localish

A behind-the-scenes look at Safari West's virtual tours, called 'Zoomfari in Place'

By Janel Andronico
SANTA ROSA, Calif. -- Just 55 miles North of San Francisco lives Safari West in Santa Rosa. Typically, guests get to experience an African-inspired Safari that's truly amazing, but that has all changed due to shelter-in-place orders.

Safari West has closed their gates to visitors due to the novel coronavirus, but caretakers remain busy tending to the exotic animals on the property, including giraffes, zebras, lemurs, and more.

To help stay connected during this time, they've created "Zoomfari in Place," so visitors can enjoy fun and informative videos online.

Learn more about Safari West here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
santa rosazookgosafaricoronavirus californiacoronavirusshelter in placefun stufflocalish show (lsh)localishbe localish
LOCALISH
This virtual college graduation went viral
Signs of hope pop up in Chicago area
Parents create commemorative signs for high school seniors
Quarantine window art brings joy to this Chicago neighborhood
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police officer who knelt on George Floyd has been arrested
9 arrested at Black Lives Matter protest in Fontana
LA protests continue over George Floyd death
CNN reporter arrested on live TV after George Floyd protests
Obama responds to George Floyd death: This shouldn't be 'normal'
Trump calls George Floyd death 'shocking,' calls protesters 'thugs'
Minneapolis police station torched amid George Floyd protest
Show More
LA County hopes reopening plan is approved on Friday
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives update on COVID-19, reopening
Garcetti says Huizar should resign over bribery probe
LA Pride 50th anniversary pays tribute to LGBTQ+ community
Costco says it's bringing back free samples
More TOP STORIES News