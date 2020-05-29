A behind-the-scenes look at Safari West's virtual tours, called 'Zoomfari in Place'

SANTA ROSA, Calif. -- Just 55 miles North of San Francisco lives Safari West in Santa Rosa. Typically, guests get to experience an African-inspired Safari that's truly amazing, but that has all changed due to shelter-in-place orders.
Safari West has closed their gates to visitors due to the novel coronavirus, but caretakers remain busy tending to the exotic animals on the property, including giraffes, zebras, lemurs, and more.
To help stay connected during this time, they've created "Zoomfari in Place," so visitors can enjoy fun and informative videos online.
Learn more about Safari West here.
