San Francisco man celebrates his birthday by feeding the homeless

SAN FRANCISCO -- Alexander Debelov just turned 32 and his birthday wish was to show a small act of kindness to the homeless living in San Francisco. To achieve this goal, he started a GoFundMe and gathered his friends to help him distribute the slices of pizza throughout the city. He filled up a truck with dozens of pizza boxes and then, with his friends, gave away the pizza to the homeless they encountered. He hopes by giving a slice of love to the less fortunate will show them human kindness and will influence others to create a culture of kindness.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
charityhomelessall goodpizza
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA honors Kobe, Gianna Bryant with public memorial
Vanessa Bryant's tribute to Gigi, Kobe: 'The MVP of girl dads'
Michael Jordan tears up sharing memories of 'little brother' Kobe
Shaq pays tribute to 'little brother' Kobe Bryant at memorial
Jimmy Kimmel 'grateful for the time we had' with Gianna, Kobe Bryant
Vanessa Bryant submits wrongful death claim over helicopter crash
Lakers GM remembers Kobe Bryant the dad, husband and best friend
Show More
A look back at Kobe Bryant's legacy
College star says Gianna Bryant was 'a sun just starting to rise'
PHOTOS: Kobe Bryant custom casket
Weinstein guilty of criminal sex act, 3rd-degree rape
Katherine Johnson, one of NASA's 'Hidden Figures,' dies
More TOP STORIES News