Town Surprises UPS Man with $1,000 Thank You Gift

Dauphin, PA. -- Residents in the town of Dauphin, Pennsylvania wanted to show their appreciation to their hardworking UPS driver, Chad Turns, who has been working over 70 hours a week during the pandemic.

Neighbors gathered at his last stop of the day with cheers, balloons, dog biscuits, and a check for over $1,000.

Chad grew emotional as people started to personally thank him for all of his hard work, and for his generosity with biscuits for the neighborhood dogs.

