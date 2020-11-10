Senior citizens cope with isolation through art

By Holly Grisham
Before COVID-19, this art museum in the heart of Chicago invited Senior Citizens to come to the museum each Friday for FREE 'Viva La Vida' art classes.

At the end of each 'Viva La Vida' session, the proud Seniors would invite their family members into the museum to see their works of art. That all changed with the pandemic.

The Museum quickly began morphing their classes into 'virtual' programs.

Now, Viva La Vida simply enrolls the students, passes out the necessary art supplies at one curbside pick-up event and each Friday morning, for 2 hours, the classes are presented over Zoom.

The seniors are thrilled they still get to be creative, while they engage with the institution they love so much!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
all goodlocalishwls
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
How would a CA curfew work? UC doctor weighs in
LA County officials to enact curfew amid COVID surge
CA family accused of acting 'Black' in 'white neighborhood'
Trump pays $3 million for recount of 2 Wisconsin counties
Judge orders US to stop expelling children who cross border
Angry OC residents demand that COVID closures be lifted
Street vendor gives away 100 free meals weekly in East Hollywood
Show More
Pfizer: COVID-19 shot 95% effective, seeking clearance soon
'MasterChef Junior' star Ben Watkins dies at 14 of cancer
Walmart announces free Thanksgiving dinner for everyone
CA COVID-19 survivor finally sees newborn baby after 1 month
Mountain lion cubs adopted by zoo after orphaned by CA wildfires
More TOP STORIES News