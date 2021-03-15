localish

Senior citizens weigh in on dating later in life

By Jayme Nicholas
CHICAGO -- Dating at 80 or 90? Its never too late for romance!

Three very fun and engaging Chicago area seniors don't hold back about dating later in life. Carol is 85 and talked about how dating at an older age is not much different than dating in high school.

Corrine spoke about how she almost killed one of her dates with a heavy suitcase. And Tony, who had been married for 66 years before his wife passed away, shared openly about wanting more than being kissed like a grandfather at the end of the night.

And finally, the big question: Would they ever agree to be featured on "The Bachelor" or "The Bachelorette"?
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
datingthe bachelorettethe bachelorsenior citizenslocalishwls
LOCALISH
Meet Memorial Park's beloved 'Bird Man'
108-year old hardware store Cohen & Co. helps launch bakery Metuka Freshly Baked
These boxing skillz will bring out your inner champion
Family, food and love are the recipe for success at the Taste of Texas
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 killed after car jumps sidewalk in San Diego
LA County gyms, restaurants, movie theaters welcome eased COVID rules
Kristin Smart case: Search warrant served in SLO County
Oscars 2021: Full list of nominations
Steven Yeun becomes Oscars' first Asian American best actor nominee
California's 1st case of Brazilian COVID variant found in San Bernardino
Newsom launches campaign against likely recall
Show More
College students celebrating spring break despite pandemic
2 charged in assault of Capitol officer who died after riot
'Amityville Horror' killer Ronald DeFeo Jr. dies in prison
Average LA County gas price rises for 54th time in 55 days
How to watch this year's Oscar best picture nominees
More TOP STORIES News