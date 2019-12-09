Houston high school rocket builder shoots for the stars

Not many high school students can say they've built and launched rockets. But Rebekah Hodge isn't an ordinary teenager.

She's helped build rockets that have been launched at White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico.

"Launching a rocket is the most exhilarating part. It's the best feeling," Hodge said.

Hodge also submitted results for several of her projects to NASA and had her work critiqued by NASA engineers.

She is among the top students in her class at Booker T. Washington High School, despite commuting to school on a city bus each day for more than four hours.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationhigh schoolnasaengineering
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 arrested after fight inside Santa Ana laundromat leads to crime spree
Woman dead, 2 injured after car crashes into Simi Valley home
'We must act:' Trump impeachment charges unveiled by Dems
Rescue crews searching Mount Baldy for missing Irvine hiker
Probiotics may help treat psychiatric disorders like depression, researchers say
Death investigation underway after man found bleeding in Tustin street
6 dead from New Zealand volcano as helpers describe horror
Show More
Kimmel pens kids book 'The Serious Goose,' will donate funds to LA hospital
Fired LA County sheriff's deputy Mandoyan sues again
Bill Cosby loses appeal of sex assault conviction
Tesla Cybertruck spotted on the 405 Freeway
Marie Fredriksson, Roxette singer, dead at 61
More TOP STORIES News