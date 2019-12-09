Houston high school rocket builder shoots for the stars

Not many high school students can say they've built and launched rockets. But Rebekah Hodge isn't an ordinary teenager.She's helped build rockets that have been launched at White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico."Launching a rocket is the most exhilarating part. It's the best feeling," Hodge said.Hodge also submitted results for several of her projects to NASA and had her work critiqued by NASA engineers.She is among the top students in her class at Booker T. Washington High School, despite commuting to school on a city bus each day for more than four hours.