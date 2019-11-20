Sisters Start Nail Salon After Meeting Each Other for the First Time

These sisters met for the first time a few years ago-but that didn't stop them from going into business together. With a dream in their heads and a whole lot of love, they started Brooklyn Nail Company, where they offer creative, professional nail art as well as a friendly atmosphere to anyone who needs a little TLC.
