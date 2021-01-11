localish

Chicago small business imPASTAble serves 'experimental' Italian cuisine

By Jalyn Henderson
CHICAGO -- This new Chicago small business all started with a love for noodles.

"We were both servers and bartenders downtown and when the pandemic hit, we were home with a lot of extra time on our hands, and before we knew it, it kind of snowballed," said Nathan Scheetz, ImPASTAble head chef.

Since June, Scheetz and Grace Allen have filled hundreds of orders of homemade lasagna for their neighbors.

"We had a five-year plan. The pandemic didn't give a crap about that, so it just sped everything up it was very much, like do or die, now or never," Allen said.

The couple takes pride in their 'experimental' Italian cuisine and creates a variety of lasagnas, including the traditional meat and vegetarian options.

Each one of them, with a clever name based on the cheese inside the lasagna.

"The specials have taken on naming themselves. It's Gouda as Hell, there's Let it Brie, Swissy Elliot, Beefyoncé, B.B. King," Scheetz said.

Scheetz and Allen hope to expand sometime soon, especially since they've had to move their personal food items to a mini-fridge in the corner of the kitchen.

But the duo said it's all worth it - because they're dedicated to making meals for the community that helped them get their small business off the ground.

"It's so wonderful that, you know, in a year that had so much struggle, and we really just found that this neighborhood has helped each other out during this whole time," Allen said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagorogers parksmall businessfoodbite sizelocalishwls
LOCALISH
'Somos Pilsen' mural depicts community's resiliency
This soda-pop shop is your go-to!
Family brings Afro-Mexican cuisine to community
Family business brings tamales to your home
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom explains how CA is trying to speed up vaccinations
Dodger Stadium to halt COVID-19 testing, shift to vaccination
UC system plans return to in-person classes for Fall
Some LA County sites to stop using Curative tests after FDA warning
Gorillas test positive for coronavirus at San Diego park
Trump warned about potential civil liability over Capitol riot
Impeachment looming, Democrats urge Pence to help oust Trump
Show More
Here's what debit cards for 2nd stimulus payment will be like
IN woman set to die for killing woman, cutting baby from womb
NY Bar Association seeks to expel Giuliani over 'combat' remarks
How many COVID-19 vaccines have been given out in your state?
Could 2 new COVID drugs used in UK work in US?
More TOP STORIES News