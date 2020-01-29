These glasses keep hearing-impaired theater goers in the show

These glasses are stylish and smart -- and they serve an audience in need.

Smart Caption Glasses project captions in real-time for theatergoers who have hearing impairments or just want a subtitled experience.


The technology was developed by the National Theatre of Great Britain. It first made its hop across the pond when the Institute on Disabilities at Temple University in Philadelphia reached out for a partnership.

Now, Smart Caption Glasses are available for the general public at no cost during performances at People's Light Theatre in Malvern, Pennsylvania. This marks one step towards the greater goal of making Philadelphia the most arts-accessible city in the country.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
malvern boroughhearing aidtheaterfeel goodlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Firefighters extinguish inferno at high-rise in West LA
LIVE: Questioning phase begins in Trump impeachment trial
Kobe Bryant crash: Helicopter's final flight heard in video
Kobe crash: Warning device might not have saved helicopter
Shaq leads fans in 'Kobe' chants at Staples
Americans flown from China coronavirus zone arrive in Riverside County
SoCal hospitals preparing for possible coronavirus cases
Show More
Stubhub donating Lakers-Trail Blazers proceeds to Bryant Family Foundation
3 teens killed in Temescal Valley crash remembered at memorial
All bodies recovered from Kobe Bryant crash site
2 dead after chase ends in crash in South LA
Garcetti offers city's support in planning Kobe Bryant funeral
More TOP STORIES News