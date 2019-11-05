Smell Stinky Dino Breath at the Field Museum in Chicago

Ever wonder what T. rex breath smells like? Find out at Chicago's Field Museum, home to the iconic Sue!

Sue lived more than 67 million years ago and is the world's largest and most complete T. rex skeleton ever discovered.

Now the Field Museum has added multisensory stations to bring you closer to Sue's world, including one that is supposed to smell like the inside of a T. rex's mouth.

Basically, it's time travel - without the fear of being eaten!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
museumsdinosaurslocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family calls for justice in triple fatal Long Beach crash
Borderline shooting: Victim's family reflects on anniversary
Election Day 2019: sales tax increase a hot issue
Sherman Oaks hit-and-run: Man left for dead as dozens drive by
9 members of American family, including babies, killed in Mexico
LAX to expand rideshare pickup lot amid complaints
Highland day care facility operator suspected of child cruelty
Show More
Homeless housing proposal sparks outcry from some Chatsworth residents
LeBron building housing for families at his hometown school
Photos detail inmates' escape from CA jail
2 high school football players go viral after praying at game
Brush fire starts after vehicle goes over Hwy. 39 in Angeles National Forest
More TOP STORIES News