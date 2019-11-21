Arts & Culture

Sneaker Heads Go Wild For New Pop-Up Art Exhibit

Sneaker heads Steve Harris and Steve Brown have opened the Sneakertopia Pop-Up art exhibit curated by Justin Fredericks around their love for the sneaker culture. With exhibits from local artist highlighting iconic sneaker designs and the influence hip hop culture and movies have on sneakers. Featured artist include McFlyy, Man One who created the festival space with the adidas stage and artist Tommii Lim. The exhibits are highly interactive for visitors, with photos and videos highly encouraged. Make sure to stop by wearing your favorite kicks and bring your selfie sticks!

Follow Sneakertopia via Instagram: @gosneakertopia, Follow some of the featured artist on Instagram as well: @manoneart, @tommii and @mcflyy .
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelesartarts & culturepop upsneakerslocalishculture
ARTS & CULTURE
New Slime Museum opens in NYC and it's an Instagrammer's dream
Woman Transforms Into La Catrina for Dia de los Muertos
Get lost in the mesmerizing art of water marbling in San Pedro
Only STEAM preschool in Inglewood celebrates its 20th anniversary
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1st major storm of season brings lightning, fears of mudslides
Impeachment hearings takeaways: `Everyone was in the loop'
Boy, 5, dies after shooting himself in Leimert Park, officials say
Quake strikes border area between northern Thailand, Laos
Toddler dies after fiery Stevenson Ranch crash that left sister dead
Nipsey Hussle nominated for 3 posthumous Grammys
IE mountain residents wake up to several inches of snow
Show More
2 quakes hit southern Mexico coast hours apart
1st storm of season pelts SoCal with hail
SoCal storm: Scattered rain expected to last through Thursday
Original Gordo actor returning for 'Lizzie McGuire' series on Disney+
Suicide prevention program offers lifesaving advice for teens, parents
More TOP STORIES News