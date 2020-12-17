localish

South Philly welcomes Curiosity Doughnut popup

Top Chef Winner Nicholas Elmi has reinvented his restaurant as a doughnut shop during the pandemic.

He has teamed up with James Beard winner Alex Talbot's Curiosity Doughnuts to deliver award-winning doughnuts to a new audience.


The collaboration is a result of the pandemic. Elmi is unable to open his fine dining restaurants so he has opened the space up to serve doughnuts.


Watch more Philadelphia Localish videos anytime at https://6abc.com/localish or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south philadelphiafyi phillyworth the waitwpvilocalish
LOCALISH
Daddy-daughter social media team goes viral for custom threads
This pizza has 7 different types of seafood on it!
Blast From The Past offers a nostalgic trip for shoppers
Take a tour of one of the world's best outdoor Christmas displays!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID: ICU capacity drops to 0% in Southern California
4-year-old's body found in Beaumont home after 2 adults overdose
Winnetka mother of 4 killed in hit-and-run crash
San Diego County suspends COVID enforcement on restaurants
Lawmakers closing in on stimulus deal that includes $600 checks
Taco Bell is bringing three items back to its menu
Trump campaign asks supporters if he should run in 2024
Show More
Human trafficking spikes amid COVID-19 pandemic, org says
2 people dying of COVID every hour in LA County amid surge
California's growth rate at record low as more people leave
OC orders hospitals not to divert ambulances amid COVID spike
Biden to pick Rep. Haaland as interior secretary: Sources
More TOP STORIES News