Welcome to Smash Therapy, where you can break whatever you want!

Stressed out? Try therapy - Smash Therapy This place in Spring, Texas was started by Jennifer "Jiffy" Morales.Morales said she had a rough childhood and dealt with anger, impulsiveness and depression, but she eventually found a way to survive the pain and created a place for people to vent in a safe but physical space.At Smash Therapy, people break glass, televisions and furniture with a sledgehammer. They can even throw paintballs to relieve stress."Channel that energy in an environment where consequences don't exist and take you and your closure home afterwards," Morales said.