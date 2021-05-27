Students create STEM project to reduce traffic collisions

EMBED <>More Videos

Students create STEM project to reduce traffic collisions

TULARE, Calif. -- A group of students in Central California used their STEM assignment to create a device to help reduce traffic accidents.

"This originally started in our principles of STEM class at the beginning of the school year, we started looking at artificial intelligence," said Eric York, a science teacher at Tulare Union High School and the staff supervisor of the group.

The group was part of the Samsung: Solve for Tomorrow contest, which encourages students to show how STEM can be used to improve communities.

"Basically you present a solution using STEM to solve a real-world problem. We knew that the issue of traffic safety was one of those issues that came up as a possible problem to solve," York said.

The group created a dashboard device that alerts a driver of stop signs and traffic lights, securing them a Top 10 finish in the contest and $65,000 for the school.

"It's a parting gift, a senior gift if you would," said Victor Martinez-Ambriz, a senior at Tulare Union and one of the participants in the group.

"It's so amazing we're able to leave that legacy behind for all the future STEM students here at Union, and I couldn't be happier," he said.

To learn more about Samsung: Solve for Tomorrow and to see the full list of winners, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kfsnlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom unveils $116.5M COVID vaccine incentive plan
Widow of slain VTA worker describes moment husband died in her arms
Video shows Southwest passenger punch flight attendant
Arrest made in string of BB gun shootings on 91 Freeway
Fight breaks out between fans during Dodgers-Astros game
San Jose rail operator was killed while helping co-workers hide
Woman arrested for speeding through COVID vaccination tent in protest
Show More
Disneyland to reopen Jungle Cruise in July
Video shows wild shootout between 2 gunmen on NYC street
10-year-old girl and her father stabbed in Sun Valley
This toddler with an IQ of 146 is America's youngest Mensa member
Teen reacts to winning 4-year scholarship in Ohio's vaccine lottery
More TOP STORIES News