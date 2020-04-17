Students continue speech and debate practice virtually amid school closures
MID-WILSHIRE, LOS ANGELES -- Thanks to technology this speech and debate team is virtually practicing and competing! The transition online has allowed for tournaments to continue giving students the chance to debate, speak and perform.
educationtechnologystudentsbe localish los angeles
