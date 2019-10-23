Students Help Special Needs Teammate Score A Goal

Students at Maple Point Middle School wanted to help their friend, classmate, and team manager, Anthony Lepre, feel what it's like to score a goal.

Anthony enjoys soccer as much as his teammates. But he is diagnosed with a genetic disorder known as "Angelman Syndrome", which affects the nervous system.


A video of Anthony's teammates helping him kick a goal during practice was uploaded to the Neshaminy School District's Facebook page on Sept. 19 and was widely shared and celebrated by the community.

Check out more local videos from Localish here.
Watch Localish across the country: ABC Shows Localish
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
all goodlocalishphiladelphia
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Santa Ana winds: Thursday's wind event may be strongest this season
Power shutoffs could affect 300K Edison customers amid fire danger
Report: Firefighters were overwhelmed by Woolsey Fire's speed
Video shows deadly shot to back of teen's head from Fresno officer
2 dead, including suspect, in shooting at Long Beach bar
Astros fan dies on way home from ALCS win
Trump lifts sanctions on Turkey, says cease-fire permanent
Show More
Father arrested for DUI after Anaheim rollover crash with daughter in car
Woman sues Johnson & Johnson, claims baby powder caused her cancer
39 found dead in truck container in southeast England
Overeating leads to brain changes that feed your appetite: Study
Mom spooked after seeing 'ghost baby' in son's crib
More TOP STORIES News