be localish

Superfine Pizza offers 20 percent off curbside pickup with special #BeLocalish promo code

Restaurant offers 20% off with #BeLocalish promo code
LOS ANGELES -- Chef Steve Samson is the owner of Downtown LA's Superfine Pizza and renowned restaurant Rossoblu. When the coronavirus pandemic hit, both his businesses changed overnight. Rossoblu was forced to close its doors completely, but already being a primarily takeout and delivery business, Superfine was able to remain open.

"We've been able to kind of eliminate pretty much all over the counter contact," said Samson. "All the sales have to be made online, so people can just pull up and we'll deliver the pizza right into their car."

Samson has also found a creative and helpful way to utilize the currently unused Rossoblu by offering all of his working and furloughed staff free meals.

"I cook a meal with some of my guys at Rossoblu, we offer kind of an essentials package every Friday... we have our team come in and pickup these kits that we've put together for them," said Samson.

If you want to support Superfine Pizza you can order at superfinepizza.com. Use the promo code BELOCALISH and get 20% off curbside pick up. This offer is valid through June 30, 2020.

Superfine Pizza

1101 San Perdo Street
City Market South
Downtown Los Angeles
323.698.5677
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelessmall businesscoronaviruspizzacovid 19 pandemicbe localishlocalishsmall business survivalbe localish los angeles
BE LOCALISH
Chalk art brings these neighbors together
Seniors stay positive amid pandemic
LGBTQ t-shirt company turns to making face masks
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County beaches may reopen as early as next week
Monrovia small business takes first step of reopening
CA's 1st community spread of COVID-19 happened in nail salon
Fatal officer-involved shooting closes NB 710 Freeway in Long Beach
CHLA reporting 3 cases of immune syndrome linked to COVID-19
COVID updates for LA, San Bernardino County and California
Most Americans think reopening the country is a risk, poll shows
Show More
Supporters are running 2.23 miles on the birthday of Ahmaud Arbery
Former NBA player and real estate fund help South LA tenants
LA nurses on front lines of COVID-19 share personal experiences
Unemployment rate rises to nearly 15%, highest since Depression
Elon Musk and Grimes reveal how to pronounce baby's name
More TOP STORIES News