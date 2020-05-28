be localish los angeles

Support local and indulge in homemade ramen

DashiWa Ramen opened in July 2019 and business was just beginning to ramp up before they had to shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, they're looking to stay afloat by serving their wholesome homemade ramen to local communities.

In compliance with the county's "Safer at Home" order, the ramen shop located in Arcadia, CA is serving ramen via takeout and delivery only.

"We shut down completely for about two weeks, thinking about what our next step was," owner Sung Ho Park said.

While the restaurant is currently operating through various takeout and delivery services, they are already planning ahead on what safety measures they need to implement once they are allowed to reopen.

"Before, our business was getting steadily better," Park said. "But now, we're at about 80 percent below what we were doing."

Not only is DashiWa Ramen a small business, but it's a family-run shop too.

"My brother and I run this together," Park said of his sibling, who heads the kitchen staff. "We just want to let everyone know that you'll feel welcome here, you'll get a healthy meal and hopefully you'll enjoy yourself here."

While customers are grateful the ramen shop is back in business after their brief hiatus, Park wants to emphasize his appreciation for his community--especially for those choosing to support small businesses during these tough times.

"The community at large in Arcadia has been very supportive," Park said. "It's tough for everyone, it's not just us. Hopefully we'll get back to normalcy...as soon as possible."

DashiWa Ramen
328 E. Huntington Dr.
Arcadia, CA
626.538.4185
Facebook
Instagram
