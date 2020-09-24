New Jersey man surprised his girlfriend with a virtual escape room proposal

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey -- Inspired by his love for a good challenge, Jeff Chen knew that his proposal had to be a creative and exciting challenge of its own.

With the help of James Warner, founder and game developer of Paruzal, Chen was able to design an online escape room to propose to his girlfriend, Sophie Chu.

"I came up with this idea after doing a lot of brainstorming and thinking about the things that mutually interest us. We really enjoy playing games and because of the pandemic this was a great way to get family and friends together to celebrate our engagement," said Chen.

Related: Axe Throwers turn to technology to compete during the COVID-19 quarantine

The virtual escape room, designed specifically for this special moment, had clues throughout the game related to their relationship which ended in the big question: "Will you marry me?"

"I was very surprised when in the last riddle I was spelling out "Marry Me". My brain just stopped functioning and I was like: "Is he proposing to me right now or is this just a game?" said Chu.

Reality sunk in for Sophie when Jeff pulled out the ring and officially asked her to marry him.

"It was a big surprise that it happened this way," said Chu.

Related: Houston couple's love story after 9/11 inspires musical

For Warner, who designs these scripted and illustrated open world escape rooms, witnessing special moments like this is what inspires him to continue creating these unique virtual games.

"Being able to experience all of that as a bystander it was a beautiful moment to watch all of that unfold and be invited to be a part of it," said Warner.
----------


Contact Community Journalist Miguel Amaya
Submit a tip to Miguel
Follow Miguel on Facebook
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Twitter
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Instagram
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
jersey citynew jerseycommunity journalistsocial superstarssocial mediaonline chatwabcall goodpandemiclocalish show (lsh)good newslocalishengagementsocial appsvirtual realitycomputerswedding proposalvideo gameweddingsweddingoriginals
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Meteorologist Dallas Raines answers viewer questions
Murdered boy was beaten, locked in closet by stepmom, officials allege
'Cake Boss' suffers 'terrible accident' at home bowling alley
What you need to know about California Prop. 14
Bobcat Fire burns nearly 114K acres, containment grows to 50%
Chadwick Boseman tribute now on display at Downtown Disney
Deadly crash shuts down SB 405 Freeway in Gardena
Show More
LA County seeing spike in COVID cases after Labor Day
Mary Trump sues the president, family
LA protester: "You should be disgusted" over Breonna Taylor case
Trump booed while visiting Ginsburg's casket at Supreme Court
Darknet drug bust: Feds seize $1.6 million in cryptocurrency
More TOP STORIES News