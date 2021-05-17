SushiTo-Go: Master Chef Kaze-son develops TOGO-makase during pandemic

CHICAGO -- Sushi-san is one of Chicagos premiere Japanese restaurants and home to the citys most esteemed master sushi chef, Kaze-son.Were thankful every day that we get to work with Master Chef Kaze-son, said Sushi-san partner Amarit Dulyapaibul. Youd be hard-pressed to find a sushi restaurant in Chicago or a sushi chef in Chicago that hasnt been in some way informed or trained directly by Kaze.Unlike the traditional Edomae-sushi fish and soy sauce Kaze has developed a sushi menu with unexpected and adventurous flavors.To make one topping for a fish, I have to eat that fish for one month just plain, Kaze said.Embedded in downtown Chicago in the River North neighborhood, Sushi-san built much of their business from daily lunch and dinner crowds for downtown office workers. The COVID-19 pandemic eliminated that customer base, the restaurant had to pivot over the past year.Before indoor dining came back, Sushi-san started selling TOGO-makase as a new version of their Omakase, meaning chefs choice.The thing Im proudest of is the way our team was agile and able to pivot during this past year, Dulyapaibul said.Sushi-san has reopened for indoor dining, but plans to continue offering TOGO-makase into the future.