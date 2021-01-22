localish

Sweet Shot Cookies offer DIY super gooey cookie injections

By Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO -- Have you ever been in the middle of eating a cookie, wishing it could be just that much gooey-er? Now you have your solution at Chicago's Sweet Shot Cookies!

The northwest side shop offers customers an array of colorful, delectable treats including signature "DIY," or "do it yourself," cookies. The DIY comes into play when you take a syringe filled with anything from frosting to s'mores fluff and inject your cookie with added yum.

The result: already mountainous cookies expand even more until the injections create cracks in the facade. These dessert volcanoes are (no surprise) social media stars.

"Our injection videos, people just, they love them," said Sweet Shot Cookies owner Hallie Schwartz, adding, "They love the sprinkles and they love seeing the gooey inside."

When you get home with your cookies, you follow simple instructions for warming them up in the oven and then get to add your own creative flair with the syringes.

"Even though you weren't in the shop with us baking it you added your own touch to it," Schwartz said.

Hungry yet? You can pick up these cookies locally in Chicago or ship them nationwide to anyone with a sweet tooth!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagologan squarecookiesbite sizelocalishwls
LOCALISH
Best friends open a collectibles shop
Meet the artist known as the LA Hope Dealer
My Cookie Dealer delivers massive half-pound cookies
This street vendor is bringing together local chefs to feed those in need
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County won't reach full vaccination until 2022 at current pace, mayor says
Biden to sign executive orders aimed at addressing economic crisis
Troops back in Capitol after banishment to parking garage
Schumer: Article of impeachment to be delivered Monday
EDD's delays threaten unemployment pay for thousands
This sticker on your mask would detect COVID exposure
Mega Millions $970 million jackpot up for grabs
Show More
Inside Joe Biden's newly decorated Oval Office
Wait times at Dodger Stadium vaccination site reach 5 hours
LA will finish vaccinations for every skilled nursing facility resident by Friday
Singer Randy Parton, Dolly Parton's brother, dies at 67
Biden calls vaccine rollout a 'dismal failure' so far
More TOP STORIES News