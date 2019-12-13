Taddeo's Greenhouses Has Made Christmas Wreaths for More Than 60 Years!

If you are still looking to deck the halls for the holidays, you might want to take a trip to Delaware County to visit a truly special business.

Taddeo's Greenhouses in Havertown has been making Christmas wreaths in the same location for more than 60 years.

It's a family business that's three generations strong, making sure families around the region ring in the holiday with that special green flair.
