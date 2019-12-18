Take a Ride on CTA's Holiday Train

CHICAGO -- Since 1992, the CTA Holiday Train has run through Chicago spreading holiday cheer.

Chicago's six-car Holiday Train is decorated with holiday scenes, and Santa and his reindeer will ride along the outside.

The train will visit stations throughout all the CTA system's rail lines.The train has more than 60,000 lights and a flatcar where Santa waves to the boarding riders from his sleigh.

You can track the CTA's Holiday Fleet here: https://www.transitchicago.com/holidayfleet/.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chino newlywed beaten to death at his wedding reception, family says
New California laws in 2020
Big rigs overturn on freeways amid high winds across SoCal
Chinese national sentenced for 'maternity tourism' scheme in OC
Whittier 'Tricycle Man' dies at 61 after being hit by car
Prayer service held for SoCal rescue volunteer who died while searching for missing hiker
Las Posadas: 9-day Christmas celebration kicks off at Olvera Street
Show More
Gun-toting wife fights off would-be robbers in Houston
Man shot on Facebook Live confronts shooter at sentencing
Honolulu officer admits he forced homeless man to lick urinal
Amber Alert suspect held by citizens until authorities arrive
Woman lying in bed killed when pickup truck slams into NJ home
More TOP STORIES News