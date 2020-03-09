Mattress Firm's Bedquarters just might be the coolest work space in Houston

Mattress Firm is one of America's largest mattress retailers, with over 2,500 stores across the country.

They're based out of Houston and their main offices - known as their "Bedquarters" - is redefining the modern workplace!

The building, which was completed in 2015, includes open spaces, games, swings and even nap pods!

Yes - you are allowed to take a nap when you work at Mattress Firm's corporate office.

And, if that's not enough. They even have a cafeteria with a massive screen so employees can gather to work AND watch major sporting events.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyall goodcareersworkplacejobsoffice
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
10 CSULB students in self-quarantine for possible coronavirus exposure
IE high school closed as employee tested for coronavirus
Cruise ship with 21 coronavirus patients set to dock in California
Dow drops 1,500 points as oil price plunge shocks markets
1 dead after shooting at Woodland Hills apartment complex
SOCAL FORECAST: Incoming storm to bring chance of rain Monday
Natalia Bryant poses with mural honoring Kobe and Gianna
Show More
Coronavirus: Riverside County declares health emergency
'Exorcist' actor Max von Sydow dies at age 90
How scammers are taking advantage of coronavirus fears
N. Korea fires weapons after threatening 'momentous' action
LA Archdiocese issues recommendations amid coronavirus concerns
More TOP STORIES News