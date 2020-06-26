Mountain View kindergarten teacher spreads joy through 'flower swap'

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. -- Mountain View kindergarten teacher Sam Thomas wants to spread joy during the COVID-19 pandemic through flowers.
"I just think of flowers that are something that usually reminds you of really happy times," Thomas said. "You get flowers at your wedding. You get flowers on Valentine's Day to show your love. They smell so nice and they are so beautiful. What's not to love about flowers?"
Sam's other passion, owning Lemon Tree Floral Design, allows her to combine teaching and flowers through flower arranging classes for birthdays and other celebrations. Here's for more information.
