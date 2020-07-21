localish

East Palo Alto Academy teachers fundraise $100K for struggling families during COVID-19

EAST PALO ALTO, Calif. -- The COVID-19 pandemic has affected families across the country, and when teachers at East Palo Alto Academy started hearing about the economic hardships students and their families were experiencing, they knew they needed to help. So, teacher Caren McDonald decided to start the #bulldogbuzzcut campaign.

"What is we do a campaign to raise money. We do a Bulldog buzz cut challenge and we can then help our students," said Amika Guillaume, principal at East Palo Alto Academy.

To make the challenge interesting, a staff member would buzz cut their hair when a certain amount of money was raised. The goal was to raise $40,000 by the end of May.

The campaign reached $100,000, but the school wants to keep raising more money. The donations are already going to help students and their families.

"We have helped kids pay their college registration. We know for a fact we have helped some kids stay in their homes and we have definitely fed a lot of families," said Guillaume.

To contribute to the East Palo Alto Academy #bulldogbuzzcut challenge, visit the school's donation page.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
east palo altokgohairhigh schoolcoronavirus californiacoronaviruslocalish show (lsh)teacherscovid 19 pandemiclocalishcovid 19
LOCALISH
Coaches nationwide are taking on social injustice
Black-owned wine store features exotic wines on Long Island
Principal runs ultra marathon to thank Aldine ISD
Luxury outdoor picnics aim to get people outside
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
How California went from bending the curve to major COVID surge
Crestline murder may be linked to shooting at NJ judge's home
Burbank shooting leaves 2 men dead, woman wounded
Senate GOP supports 2nd round of stimulus checks: McConnell
Walmart closing on Thanksgiving, giving more bonuses to thank employees
WATCH TODAY: California health secretary to give COVID update
Live updates: Briefings from public health and elected officials
Show More
IE woman confronts landscaper, demands to see his 'papers'
Viral road rage video is more than meets the eye, man says
Women's soccer team to play in LA in 2022
Giants manager Gabe Kapler, players kneel during anthem
Mystery deepens in case of Chino paratrooper whose body was found in NC
More TOP STORIES News