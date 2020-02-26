14-year-old cooks for patients at Texas Children's while waiting for new heart

HOUSTON -- Hunter Henry is a rock star at Texas Children's Hospital in Houston, Texas.

Hunter, 14, is on the heart transplant wait list.

"It's kinda complicated, but I was born without one side of my heart working," he said.

Hunter not only trains and cooks with the executive chef at the hospital, but he's also creating new recipes for fellow patients on restricted diets. He has even cooked with James Beard Award Winner Chef Chris Shepherd.

The 14-year-old chef is now challenging celebrity chef Bobby Flay to a cook off in Houston.

Hunter loves food and spice and just needs a new heart before he can open his first restaurant.
