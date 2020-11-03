localish

16-year-old entrepreneur, Xiomara Vargas, uses pandemic as opportunity to launch Chamoy business

By Yukare Nakayama
CHICAGO -- A Chicago teen launched a Chamoy company during the pandemic and the sweet and spicy condiment is already a hit!

Xiomara Vargas, with the help of her mother Veronica Vargas, spent her time at home during the pandemic working to create homemade Chamoy recipes.

Chamoy is a Mexican condiment made up of fruits and spices.

It first started as a hobby for Vargas. Once her family members and friends tried her Chamoy, word spread fast.

Soon enough, Vargas said she was getting in orders.

The 16-year-old started her business in July, calling it Sweet Picante.

She already has over 1,000 followers on Sweet Picante's Instagram page.

She said she hopes to open a storefront in the Little Village community where she grew up.

"I've always wanted to make a name for myself, but I just never had the time because of school and outside activities. So quarantine has given me the opportunity and the time to focus on what I want to do," said Vargas.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolittle villagebite sizelocalishwls
LOCALISH
Market on wheels brings fresh produce to communities in need
Long Island woman is shearing animals across the country
Prasek's Family Smokehouse is a must stop for its smoked meats!
Tie-dying joggers encourage children with autism to volunteer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
How would a CA curfew work? UC doctor weighs in
LA County officials to enact curfew amid COVID surge
CA family accused of acting 'Black' in 'white neighborhood'
Trump pays $3 million for recount of 2 Wisconsin counties
Judge orders US to stop expelling children who cross border
Angry OC residents demand that COVID closures be lifted
Street vendor gives away 100 free meals weekly in East Hollywood
Show More
Pfizer: COVID-19 shot 95% effective, seeking clearance soon
'MasterChef Junior' star Ben Watkins dies at 14 of cancer
Walmart announces free Thanksgiving dinner for everyone
CA COVID-19 survivor finally sees newborn baby after 1 month
Mountain lion cubs adopted by zoo after orphaned by CA wildfires
More TOP STORIES News