Telford Fire company supports local communities during COVID-19 crisis

Local Fire Companies are struggling in the time of COVID 19 since they are unable to fundraise like they typically would.

That does not stop them from showing support for their neighbors and bringing smiles to the faces of the people around them.


Telford Fire Company, in Telford, Pennsylvania, started doing birthday drive-by when the lockdown started in March and since then they have celebrated over 60 birthdays with their sirens and friendly waves. .


They say that they want the community to know they are still there to support them even in these uncertain times.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bucks countymore in commonwpvibe localish philadelphialocalishbe localish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
As LA County reopens, COVID-19 cases increasing
Extreme heat brings potential fire danger to SoCal Tuesday
George Floyd protests to continue across Southland on Tuesday
Movie theaters allowed to reopen, California says
Multiracial CA family threatened while wearing 'Black Lives Matter' shirts
LIVE: George Floyd's funeral underway in Houston
LAPD, other SoCal agencies suspending use of carotid hold
Show More
Tesla workers tested positive for COVID-19 after CA plant reopened, report says
Trump tweets conspiracy theory about Buffalo protester
Turning your stimulus debit card payment into cash
Disbarment urged for attorney who spat on teen protesting at BLM march
USC professor discusses impact of George Floyd protests
More TOP STORIES News