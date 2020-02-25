Pottsgrove High holds one-person graduation for terminally ill student

A Montgomery County community gathered for a special graduation for a 12th-grade student with terminal cancer.

Pottsgrove High School held an early graduation ceremony for JaSaad Jamison, who has a form of terminal illness.



The ceremony had all the pomp and circumstance of any high school graduation; the kids and teachers were dressed in caps and gowns, the audience was buzzing, and there was lots of music.

One thing, however, did separate the occasion at Pottsgrove High School from a typical ceremony in June - only one student was graduating.

JaSaad Jamison.

"He's a very happy guy, just through everything he goes through, he always has a smile on his face," said his father, Sadiki West.

Jamison has terminal brain cancer and has lost most of his ability to communicate.

"You have to understand not only having the terminal illness on top of being autistic, number one it's frustrating because he can't explain fully how he wants to," said West.


His stepson's prognosis isn't looking good and the family says they're taking things one day at a time.

They also said, however, this day was a good one and they'll remember it forever.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
upper pottsgrove townshiplower pottsgrove townshipwest pottsgrove townshipgraduationall goodfeel goodlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
School shelters in place amid nearby police standoff in Granada Hills
LA honors Kobe, Gianna Bryant with public memorial
Attempted murder suspect in custody after chase, standoff in Panorama City
Kobe Bryant murals in LA: Here's how to find them
CA lawmakers want to limit development fees on new homes
VIDEO: Elderly man attacked while collecting cans in Bay Area
Crackdown on immigrants who use public benefits takes effect
Show More
Student arrested for social media threat against Long Beach school
Weinstein hospitalized with chest pains ahead of jail transfer
Couple gets married in hospital after cancer diagnosis
South LA temporary housing site opens in record time
Without Warning: HUD falling behind public housing inspections in LA area
More TOP STORIES News