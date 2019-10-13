Texas YouTube star shares journey as teen immigrant with Goldenhar Syndrome

Eduardo Verastegui is a Pasadena, Texas YouTube star who shares what life is like as a U.S. immigrant with Goldenhar Syndrome.

Verastegui, who legally immigrated to the U.S. from Mexico City has a YouTube channel with more than 300,000 subscribers with his most viewed upload hitting more than 5 million views.

Verastegui says "The main message that I want people to take away from my videos is chase your dreams no matter what."

Verastegui is currently an intern with Pasadena Independent School District.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mexicoyoutubeall goodktrkfeel goodlocalishimmigration
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA protester: "You should be disgusted" over Breonna Taylor case
Bobcat Fire burns nearly 114K acres, containment grows to 50%
Deadly crash shuts down SB 405 Freeway in Gardena
LA County seeing spike in COVID cases after Labor Day
'Cake Boss' suffers 'terrible accident' at home bowling alley
Trump booed while visiting Ginsburg's casket at Supreme Court
Murdered boy was beaten, locked in closet by stepmom, officials allege
Show More
Darknet drug bust: Feds seize $1.6 million in cryptocurrency
SoFi Stadium property to serve as vote center for November election
South LA stand sweetens up aguas frescas into confectionary concoctions
Gov. Newsom holds roundtable on climate change
SCE utility equipment eyed as possible source of Bobcat Fire
More TOP STORIES News