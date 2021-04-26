The bond of Blood Bros BBQ

localish

HOUSTON, Texas -- This new BBQ joint is getting a lot of Houston love and was recently featured in the New York Times.

Three childhood friends have found success by combining classic Texas BBQ with ingredients from their upbringing in Houston's Chinatown. Co-owners and brothers Robin & Terry Wong are Chinese-American and Quy Hoang is Houston's First Vietnamese-American Pitmaster.


They are respected for having the Texas Trinity down solid (brisket, pork ribs and sausage) but have become even more popular for their "outside the pit" thinking and creations. Smoked turkey banh mi, Brisket Fried Rice, Beef-belly burnt ends flavored with Korean gochujang sauce are some of their signature dishes.

To learn more about Blood Bros. BBQ, visit their website or check out their Instagram.
