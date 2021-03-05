localish

The Fill Station: Beer, bourbon and barbecue!

LAKE JACKSON, Texas -- In Texas, barbecue is a way of life - but The Fill Station in Lake Jackson is no ordinary smoked meat joint! The Fill Station is known for three things: beer, bourbon and barbecue.

Housed in a former gas station-turned-restaurant, The Fill Station was first opened by the Devine family in 2017 as an offshoot of their longtime smokehouse, Brian's BBQ. You can load up on classic Texas barbecue favorites at The Fill Station, but it's also one of the coolest bars around. The whiskey bar at The Fill Station includes a few hundred different varieties of whiskies, including rare, high-end spirits that sell for up to $400 per shot!

To check out the menu, visit thefillstationtx.com
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lake jacksonbarktrkrestaurantsbarbecuebite sizelocalish
LOCALISH
You'll never have to buy milk's favorite cookie again!
Would you believe these floral arrangements are made from paper?
The world's first and only Black-owned sliced bread company
Therapy dogs bring smiles, 'fur-filled' memories to naval base
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County officials warn against spring travel as case tick upward
Stimulus check updates: Senate nears relief bill votes after half-day GOP delay
Young graduate from Corona dies in freak accident
Newsom focused on vaccinating underserved communities
CA man loses all his benefits after returning EDD overpayment
Dodger Stadium concert livestream to aid COVID vaccine distribution
New COVID-19 vaccine site to open at USC campus
Show More
Video shows attack on older Asian man in SF laundromat
FBI arrests Trump appointee Federico Klein in connection with Capitol riot
Man in stable condition after being shot by South Gate police
Pope arrives in Iraq to rally Christians despite pandemic
CSUCI nursing students volunteering to help with COVID-19 vaccination
More TOP STORIES News