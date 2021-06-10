abc13 plus galveston

The Gypsy Joynt is the grooviest place you'll ever eat!

EMBED <>More Videos

The Gypsy Joynt is the grooviest place you'll ever eat!

GALVESTON, Texas -- When you walk through the front door of the Gypsy Joynt, you cant help but feel at home.

The family-run restaurant is known for homestyle cooking with a funky vibe. From shawls hung over the windows and beads from the ceiling, the fun eatery in Galveston, Texas is known for being eclectic.

The Weller family first opened the Gypsy Joynt on Galveston Island in 2016, and it was named the citys restaurant of the year in 2017.


The whimsical menu is huge, with everything from burgers to hot dogs, pizza and sandwiches. Where else can you get a Unicorn Dog, topped with barbecue sauce, mac and cheese and Fruity Pebbles - or a Sleazy Mac & Cheese made with crawfish, bacon, asparagus and jalapenos?

To check out the menu, go to gypsyjoynt.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
galvestonlive musicfoodabc13 plusktrkabc13 plus galvestonrestaurantlocalishamerican foodburgers
ABC13 PLUS GALVESTON
The Gypsy Joynt is the grooviest place you'll ever eat!
Burn survivor finds inspiration in music
From busboy to boss: How The Spot became a family favorite
Gaido's Restaurant: 'We're here, we care'
TOP STORIES
CA regulators withdraw controversial work mask rules
CA appeals ruling overturning assault weapons ban
Vigil honors mother of 5 who was killed in Palmdale hit-and-run
10 Freeway reopened in Fontana after hourslong shutdown, CHP says
Glendale officers punch, kick suspect in violent arrest caught on video
CA announces changes to June 15 mask mandate
Biden lays out vax donations, urges world leaders to join
Show More
El Chapo's wife pleads guilty to federal criminal charges
Lynwood residents rally around assaulted street vendor
TSA warns of staffing shortages at more than 100 airports
Nonprofit inspires confidence in young people with Down syndrome
Bear found stuck on power pole in southern Arizona
More TOP STORIES News