The king of TV and movie props in Chicago

CHICAGO -- Zap Props in Bridgeport is the Midwest's largest prop supplier for films, TV shows, and theatre.

The 36-thousand square foot warehouse, which is stocked floor to ceiling with thousands of vintage items, is an assault on the senses.


"I love to see the faces of people in here like, 'Wow, this is crazy,'" said owner Bill Rawski. "I spend a lot of time at auctions and flea markets."

Check out the video to see if you recognize some of the items!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bridgeportlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Prosecutors seek to drop rape case against OC surgeon
Child with group under coronavirus quarantine becomes ill, transported to hospital
2 found dead on trail near Big Bear Lake, authorities say
9 killed, including 3 kids, at video game arcade in Mexico
2020 Oscar nominees debate who should win best picture
Gusty winds, frigid temps cripple parts of SoCal
Memorial service for Altobelli family to be held at Angel Stadium
Show More
Kobe Bryant death: 911 calls detail moments after crash
At least half of Iowa Caucus results expected by day's end
Coronavirus prompts petition to cancel classes at Alhambra schools
CPK holds fundraiser for family of fallen LA sheriff's detective
Orange County priest accused of sexually molesting young boy
More TOP STORIES News