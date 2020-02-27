localish

Heard of the Krispy Kreme Challenge?

The Krispy Kreme Challenge is recognized as one of the 200 races to run before you die, this insane combination seeks to pit your endurance against your stomach! To complete the challenge, one must run 2.5 miles, eat a dozen donuts, and run another 2.5 miles. The Krispy Kreme Challenge donates all proceeds to the UNC Children's Hospital, which treats children regardless of a family's ability to pay. The 5,500 individuals who signed up this year, contributed more than $175,000 to the total $1.84 million the challenge has raised in its 16 years. Now the largest unrestricted donor to the hospital, UNC Health Care was able to open a children's specialty clinic from funds raised by the challenge.
