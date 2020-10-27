halloween

The most terrifying Latin American ghost stories

These freaky ghouls are the stuff of nightmares.

El Chupacabra has terrorized rural communities throughout the Americas for decades.

The beast, described as resembling a small bear or dog-like animal with a row of spines extending from the neck to the base of its tail, has been spotted in Puerto Rico, Mexico, and throughout the United States.

While biologists say the Chupacabra is an urban legend, there are numerous accounts of the monster drawing blood from livestock.

La Llorona is the ghost of a woman who drowned her own children in a river, only to be condemned in the afterlife to search for their bodies. As the story goes, great misfortune comes to those who come near her or hear her frightening wails.

Parents also warn their kids about the "Lone Ranger" from an early age. According to legend, he lost his wife and children and his head was chopped off by the guillotine. He rides through towns wearing all black, looking for badly behaved children to snatch.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
halloweenlatinoktrklocalish show (lsh)localishhispanic
HALLOWEEN
Simi Valley mother finds drugs mixed in with candy after event
COVID-19 holiday risk: The safest, most dangerous activities
These cakes look so real, it's scary!
Dad's Zoom Halloween costume for his daughter is scary good
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Silverado Fire, Blue Ridge Fire burning in Orange County
10 Yorba Linda homes damaged as massive fire threatens more
Silverado Fire: 11K acres burned, 76K ordered to evacuate near Irvine
MAP: Areas under evacuation orders, warnings during Silverado Fire
Video: Strong winds topple over big rig on 210 Freeway
Simi Valley mother finds drugs mixed in with candy after event
Thousands without power in LA County amid Santa Ana winds
Show More
Sports fan gatherings may be causing uptick in COVID-19 cases
Toddler dies from gunshot wound while celebrating his birthday
Judge: US can't replace Trump in lawsuit over alleged rape
Fire burns 2 homes after explosion heard in Oakland hills
LIVE SOON: Newsom to give update on COVID-19, CA fires
More TOP STORIES News