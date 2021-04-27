localish

These mats for the homeless are made from recycled grocery bags!

The plastic bag mat ministry at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church provides hope, comfort for those in need!

NASSAU BAY, Texas -- Jan Reister was looking for a way to give back when a friend in Michigan introduced her to the concept of plastic bag mats. That's how the Plastic Bag Mat Ministry began at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Nassau Bay, Texas.

Members of the ministry create mats out of plastic bags and distribute them to homeless shelters in the Houston area. An individual plastic bag mat requires 750 grocery bags and each one takes two to three weeks to complete.

You wont believe the craftsmanship, artistry, and skill it takes to make these literal works of art! You can visit GDLC.org for more information on the church, as well as contact information for donating plastic bags to the ministry.
