The 'Sandwich Hero' helps Pennsylvania's homeless

HATFIELD, PA -- Lou Farrell started "Bread Drop", an initiative to feed the homeless around New Jersey and Pennsylvania, in response to the pandemic.The Hatfield native receives help from community members to make peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, and he delivers them to the organizations that help the homeless in Philadelphia, the suburbs, and South Jersey.Chester Eastside in Chester, Pennsylvania, is one of Farrell's frequent drop off sites. Lou and his team have delivered more than 100,000 sandwiches to the homeless since the pandemic.