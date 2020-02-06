Now you can have a tattoo artist ink your entire wedding

'Til death do us part has dual meaning for Robert Fiore aka The Wedding Tattooer.

The Wedding Tattooer turns your normal wedding keepsake into a forever memory. Not only does he tattoo the bride and groom, but Fiore will also tattoo wedding guests as part of the reception. His ink work creates a lasting memory of the moment for all.

The Wedding Tattooer | Red Lotus Tattoo Company | Facebook | Instagram
308 W Main Street, Lansdale, PA 19446
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tattooall goodweddinglocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: Whistleblower doctor reported in critical condition in China
Garcetti recall effort ends after organizers fall short in required signatures
Funeral services announced for helicopter crash victim Christina Mauser
ICE agent shoots man in face during deportation fight
Gunman sought in deadly Artesia shooting
Gary Sinise awarded Patriot Award for his work helping veterans
Fire erupts at 15,000-square-foot commercial building in Banning
Show More
Former LA Sheriff Lee Baca starts prison term
Trump unleashes fury at impeachment enemies after acquittal
Fire destroys structure near homes in Carson
Arrest made after man killed in hit-and-run crash in South LA
Meet your LA City Council District 4 candidates
More TOP STORIES News