localish

Therapy Dogs provide support to COVID-19 vaccine site workers

MOORESTOWN, N.J. -- The Tri-State K-9 Response Team was called to the vaccine mega-center in Moorestown, NJ to provide emotional support to the volunteers, national guard, and FEMA first responders.

The group was called by Clinic Manager, Phyllis Worrell, who noticed the stressful environment the responders were working in.


Many of the workers have been away from their pets and family and getting the chase to interact with the animals has provided a moral boost throughout the day.

Watch more Philadelphia Localish videos anytime at https://6abc.com/localish or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
moorestownwpvilocalish petsfeel goodlocalish
LOCALISH
Girls Auto Clinic makes a right turn to add 'she-can-ic' to car-care glossary
The 'Sandwich Hero' helps Pennsylvania's homeless
'Back-alley' pizza raises thousands for charities
Indulge at Lucettegrace for Tasty Treats
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 killed, toddler hurt in wrong-way crash on 110 Freeway; DUI suspected
Derek Chauvin trial: Witnesses questioned by lawyers today | LIVE
Asian attack in New York: Woman, 65, punched, kicked on way to church
OC anticipating move to orange tier soon
Stimulus check: Where's your money?
What if you only get 1 dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine?
Asteroid Apophis won't impact Earth for at least a century, NASA finds
Show More
KKK flyers found outside Newport Beach homes
Murder suspect recaptured after erroneous release from LA jail
Man found dead after fatal stabbing at Beverly Grove home
Here are the 'American Idol' top 24
Here's how to score a vaccine appointment in SoCal
More TOP STORIES News