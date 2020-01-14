These decorated cars look like flying saucers

When the doctors told Gilbert Hilton he had six months to live after a having a triple heart bypass, he knew he had to get better.As a way to pass the time, he started decorating his cars. For six years, he added knick-knacks to his Cadillac SRX and Dodge Stratus making it a talking point everywhere he went.He continues to add things to his car to this day, from water spigots to hair clips and continually swaps things out with items from his local Goodwill.