WATCH
VIDEOS
Los Angeles
Orange County
Inland Empire
Ventura County
California
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Los Angeles
Orange County
Inland Empire
Ventura County
California
Categories
Weather
Traffic
U.S. & World
Live Video
Politics
Investigations
Consumer
Health & Food
Weather
Entertainment
Sports
Localish
Community
Pets
Automotive
Station Info
#ABC7Eyewitness Tips
TV Listings
ABC7/Contact
Meet the News Team
Jobs/Internships
shows
Eye On L.A.
Vista L.A.
Newsmakers
LAFF TV
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
These decorated cars look like flying saucers
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Localish
When the doctors told Gilbert Hilton he had six months to live after a having a triple heart bypass, he knew he had to get better.
Inside Phillies superstar Bryce Harper's speakeasy barbershop
As a way to pass the time, he started decorating his cars. For six years, he added knick-knacks to his Cadillac SRX and Dodge Stratus making it a talking point everywhere he went.
WATCH: PETacular helps autistic adults become more independent
He continues to add things to his car to this day, from water spigots to hair clips and continually swaps things out with items from his local Goodwill.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
localish
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students treated after plane reportedly dumps fuel near school
Ex-Upland police officer arrested on suspicion of sexual assault
3 shot, 2 killed at Ontario apartment complex
Newsom to continue 'homeless tour' in SoCal
Video captures deadly collision involving off-duty LASD detective
VIDEO: Students run to safety as strong wind blows roof off school gym
2 teens hospitalized after being struck by van near Long Beach Poly
Show More
La Habra cyclist struck by vehicle offers prayers, forgiveness for driver
Astros GM, manager fired for sign-stealing during 2017 championship season
Body believed to be missing Ohio teen Harley Dilly found
Opossum viciously beaten at South Carolina golf course
LAUSD cooperating in murder investigation of 6-year-old boy
More TOP STORIES News